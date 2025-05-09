If you are considering testing in one of our facilities or would like further information about a specific facility or capability, please let us know.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland provides ground test facilities to industry, government, and academia specializing in the following:

Engine Components Testing

Full-Scale Engine Testing

Materials and Structures

Space Power and Propulsion

Electromagnetic Interference Laboratory

Our unique facilities offer superior customer service, flexible scheduling, and state-of-the-art testing capabilities.

Customer contacts the facility manager and/or submits a test request form. See below for the Facility Request Form.

The facility manager will contact the customer to discuss the request and obtain detailed test requirements.

After test requirements and schedule are finalized, the facility manager will provide a high-fidelity cost estimate for review and prepare a formal agreement for signature.

Once the agreement is signed by both NASA Glenn and the customer, and the work is funded, the test execution may begin per the agreement.

If you need further information about our facility capabilities or the general testing process, please complete the form below to have your inquiry answered or contact Michael McVetta at 216-433-2832.