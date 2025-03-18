



The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will no longer provide hormone therapy to veterans newly diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The decision follows an executive order from President Donald Trump that directs federal agencies to recognize only two sexes, male and female, which “are not changeable,” The New York Times reported. The VA will continue hormone treatments for vets who were already receiving them before the policy change. That’s because stopping treatment suddenly could harm a person’s health. “I mean no disrespect to anyone, but V.A. should not be focused on helping veterans attempt to change their sex,” said Doug Collins, secretary of veterans affairs. Transgender vets will continue to be welcome at the VA, Collins added, “but if veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime.” Since 2011, the VA has provided gender-affirming care, including mental health services, preoperative evaluations and letters supporting procedures, as well as postoperative and long-term care, The Times reported. While the VA has never covered surgeries, it has offered support services like fertility treatments, voice coaching and prosthetic devices. Some VA mental health providers were ordered to remove LGBTQ+ support materials, including rainbow flags and posters stating “All are welcome here.” Mary Brinkmeyer, a psychologist who worked with LGBTQ+ vets at the Hampton VA Medical Center in Virginia, resigned after refusing to take down informational materials. “Our code of ethics is, ‘First do no harm,’ and if you’re caught between an institutional demand and your ethical code, you have to resolve it in favor of the ethics code,” Brinkmeyer said. “The cessation of hormone treatment, along with the recent designation of V.A. bathrooms and inpatient rooms by biological sex, will have a real chilling effect on veterans’ willingness to seek care for gender dysphoria,” she added. The Times noted that studies suggest that gender dysphoria—a mismatch between a person’s biological sex and their gender identity—is more common among vets than the general population. Veterans with gender dysphoria are also up to 20 times more likely to experience suicidal thoughts or events than other VA patients. Brinkmeyer worries that limiting care could put lives at risk. “If veterans don’t have other health insurance—and many transgender veterans are homeless or underemployed—will they not seek care if they’re suicidal rather than go to the VA?” Brinkmeyer asked. More information:

