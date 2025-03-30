Carnival Celebration faced a diving rainstorm that delayed it March 30 departure from Miami.

The ship was planning to leave in late afternoon for a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing. The ship has planned visits to Puerto Plata, Amber Cove Dominica, San Juan, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Carnival Celebration was only slightly delayed with its planned departure at 4 moving back to 4:15. The captain did not make a formal announcement of the delay, according to PostCard Travel Planning’s Dennis Post.

“Supervisors were on all the decks as the rain was coming inside. At deck 18 they had to block doorways with piles of towels to stop water from coming into the elevator lobby,” he shared.

The ship set off safely but the captain did have to sound a prolonged blast of the ship’s horn every two minutes. (which is maritime law in port areas during periods of reduced visibility).

“At one point,” Post shared, “the captain sounded five short blasts of the horn which mean danger as there were crossing yachts in the channel while the ships was heading down.

Captain Rino Costanza currently leads Carnival Celebration.

(All video courtesy of Dennis Post of PostCard Travel Planning, Come Cruise With Me's travel agent partner).

“Carnival Celebration has a construction date of 2022 and a total size of 183,521 gross tons. The ship measures 1,130 feet (344 meters) in length. Carnival Celebration is included in Carnival’s XL Class. At full capacity, the Carnival Celebration holds 8,375 passengers. That includes 6,630 cruise vacationers and 1,745 staff members. The Celebration total number of staterooms is 2,682,” according to GangWaze.com.

