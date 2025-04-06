Vietnam has offered to remove all tariffs on US imports after Donald Trump announced a 46% levy on the southeast Asian nation, according to an April 5 letter from Vietnam’s communist party.

The offer was made by party chief To Lam in a letter to the US president that was seen by Bloomberg. In the letter, Lam requested that the US not apply any additional tariffs or fees on Vietnamese goods and asked to postpone the implementation of the tariff announced by Trump last week by at least 45 days after April 9.

The letter confirms comments made by Trump on Friday on his Truth Social network, following a call between the two leaders. Vietnam, which has increasingly become a key manufacturing and export alternative to China, was slapped with one of the highest tariff rates worldwide last Wednesday.

