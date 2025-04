Israeli strikes have killed at least 39 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

In Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood, ten people were killed in the latest wave of attacks. Khan Younis has borne the brunt, with 19 people killed. Eight more were killed in Deir el-Balah, while two others died in the Zeitoun district.

The bloodshed continues as Israel ramps up its assault, leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins and pushing hospitals to breaking point.