The City of Burnaby is hoping a recent viral video will help educate people about keeping their pets safe.

On May 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m., City of Burnaby Animal Control received a report of a dog tethered to the rear of a vehicle in the Costco parking lot at 4500 Still Creek Drive.

Daniel McDonald, the City of Burnaby animal control officer who attended to the scene arrived at 4:35 p.m. and found the dog tethered in direct sunlight and unable to access shade due to the short length of the tether.

The dog was panting “heavily” but not in immediate distress, McDonald recorded.

Approximately 10 minutes after the officer’s arrival, the dog’s guardians returned.

McDonald provided education on the dangers of heat exposure, safe tethering practices, and relevant bylaw requirements. Three bylaw violation notices were issued, totaling $300 in fines, according to the city, including one fine for not have a dog licence.

McDonald said that it is always concerning when they get calls about animals as the weather heats up.

He said this incident was a first.

“Seeing it tethered to the outside is very peculiar,” he said, “so it generated attention very quickly.”

Following the video circulating online on Tuesday, another video showed what appeared to be the same dog, tethered to the same vehicle with a matching licence plate but this time in colder weather.

The dog appeared to be cold and shivering.

“It’s always very concerning to find out that this is a common trend with people, it’s not a first offence,” McDonald added.

“That raises potential other questions.”

A TikTok user who filmed the incident says he was shopping at Costco with his wife Monday when he spotted dog on short choke collar tethered to car in parking lot in the heat.

Global News is keeping the user anonymous due to privacy concerns.

He said he knew something wasn’t right so he called the BC SPCA who then dispatched animal control.

This witness told Global News that when the dog’s owners arrived back to the vehicle, the dog did not wag its tail and did not seem excited to see them.

He said it seemed sad and concerning.

The best thing to do when it’s a hot day is to leave animals at home with water, the BC SPCA says.

McDonald added that it is always best to leave their dog at home as it’s the safest option.

“There should be no reason to have to bring your dog for an extended shop,” he said.

Burnaby Animal Control Officers are available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., responding to calls and proactively patrolling public spaces to ensure compliance with the city’s Animal Control Bylaw.