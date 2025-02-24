Few things distinguish the way we live now versus the way we lived a decade or two ago more like our shopping habits.

In the early 2000s, for example, most of us went to the mall for jeans and sneakers. We went to a grocery store for our weekly food supplies. And we visited a big box store for things like furniture and electronics.

Related: Dunkin’ makes major menu change that will change drink prices

Nowadays, though, many of us just skip the lines and traffic and order most of those goods online.

This has become especially convenient thanks to major retailers like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) , which have taken on the logistical and financial burdens to make online shopping easy.

Amazon led the charge, as it was one of the first retailers to offer free and fast shipping and returns as a part of an annual membership.

To this day, over 200 Prime members have access to millions of items that arrive at their doorsteps within two days — and many orders show up the very same day.

Walmart makes strides

But Walmart has been nipping at Amazon’s heels.

The largest retailer launched Walmart+ in 2020, as many of us sheltered at home during the worst of COVID-19 and opted to order almost everything online instead.

And while Walmart keeps relatively mum about exactly how many members they have, the retailer has taken great pains to rival Amazon’s massive Prime service.

More Walmart:

Walmart customers outraged over popular product price increase

Walmart, Target, Costco make major 2025 announcement

Walmart exec drops a bombshell about $840 billion market

Walmart+ members enjoy benefits like access to exclusive savings, seamless returns, and of course, free and fast shipping.

Walmart CEO takes on a key Amazon perk

And now, Walmart says it is achieving something that Amazon has its sights set on.

During Walmart’s Q4 2025 earnings call, management announced that 93% of U.S. households now have access to same-day shipping — something Amazon has been outspoken about building out in recent years.

What’s more, Walmart has been ramping up its super fast delivery options. Deliveries made in three hours or less were up by 180% during that period, indicating a strong demand for near-instant service.

“We’re strengthening our ability to serve people how they want to be served in the moment,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said. “That’s what’s driving our growth. Our prices are low and we’re becoming more convenient.”

And thanks to these strides in convenience, Walmart’s membership is growing. The retailer saw membership income increase by 16% year over year, with net sales up 4%.

Amazon for its part said in April that 60% of its orders are placed for same- or next-day delivery, which may indicate that consumers place speed and convenience over almost everything else.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast