



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The sun is shining and the temperature is rising, which means it’s time for fun on the patio. As good as it is to sit on the back deck with a book and a drink, there’s only so much sun you can take in. That’s why Walmart is selling a Best Choice Products 10-foot patio umbrella for a sunny discount.

Normally priced at $108, you can get this steel market shade for as little as $48. You’ll find that discount on the lavender and rose quartz shades of the umbrella. If those aren’t your style, fear not, because you’ll also find discounts on 22 other colors available for sale. Whatever style you choose, you’ll get the same expansive sun coverage.

Best Choice Products 10-Foot Steel Market Patio Umbrella, From $48 (was $108) at Walmart

Holding the 10-foot canopy is a sturdy six-rib steel frame meant to last through long summer days and rough storms. That canopy is made of water- and UV-resistant polyester fabric, with a wind vent at the top to let in a cooling cross breeze while you’re sitting out in the hottest hours. You can use the crank handle to easily open and close the umbrella, while its easy-tilt system lets you adjust the canopy to a 45-degree angle so you can stay in the shade.

Related: Walmart is selling a $600 pellet grill and smoker for $268, and shoppers are saying it ‘transformed’ their grilling experience

More than 1,700 customers graced the umbrella with five-star ratings, and more than 800 shoppers also added a glowing review. One customer called the umbrella “exactly what we needed for our patio table” for its tilting ability and low price. Another shopper called it “very sturdy” and found the stitching of the umbrella “very well put together.” Another customer found it to be the “perfect size for [their] table” and even found a color that matched their other patio furniture.

If you’re looking to make your back deck the coolest hot spot for the summer, grab this Best Choice Products 10-foot patio umbrella today. You’ll get a sturdy outdoor accessory with wide coverage and adjustability in a variety of colors for as much as 56% off. Be sure to check it out at Walmart before the sun sets on the savings.