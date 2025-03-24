



A car — even a used model — can be incredibly expensive. Additionally, there are added costs, including car insurance and a roadside assistance subscription in case your tire pops when hitting a curb. Even if you live in a city with public transportation, having a car is more reliable and makes commuting easier. What is someone to do if they don’t want to invest in something that depreciates right off the lot?

We found a solution that doesn’t require dropping thousands of dollars at once. The Mihover Electric Scooter with a seat is currently on sale for $297 at Walmart. This is a massive 77% discount on the original $1,299 price tag.

Mihover Electric Scooter with Seat, $297 (was $1,299) at Walmart

This compact electric scooter features a 550-watt motor and can reach top speeds of about 19 miles per hour (MPH). Additionally, it has a driving range of 20 miles before needing to be recharged, making it perfect for a short city commute or running errands around town. It only takes five hours to charge and has a maximum load capacity of 265 pounds. The bike only weighs 50 pounds, which is on par with most e-bikes.

Additionally, it has a built-in basket in the rear and a deck to hold all your goods. Other features include dual disc brakes, a large, comfortable seat, head and tail lights, and durable 12-inch tires.

Shoppers compliment this “first-rate” scooter on its battery life, speed, and quality, calling it a “great scooter for everyday use.”

“I have carried heavy items in the baskets, the tail light is very bright, and the scooter is very well-built,” one shopper wrote. “Brakes work great, battery life is phenomenal, and it’s very easy to operate. This is the best scooter in the price range, hands down. You won’t regret your purchase!”

This bestseller won’t be on sale for long. Shop the Mihover Electric Scooter with Seat for $297 at Walmart before the Super Savings Week deal ends.