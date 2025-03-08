



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting stranded with a flat tire or a dead battery can turn a good day into a bad one instantly. Luckily, there are ways to protect against such calamities, and Walmart is one of the best places to help you do that. They’re currently selling a convenient jump starter and air compressor combo for a great sale price, but not for long.

The Buture Jump Starter and Air Compressor Combo is currently available for only $76, which is an impressive discount of 74% off the original price of $290.

Buture Jump Starter and Air Compressor Combo, $76 (was $290) at Walmart

This may be the most essential gadget you never knew you needed. As the name suggests, it can jumpstart your vehicle and inflate your tires, but that’s not all it does. It’s also a tire pressure gauge, a USB and USB-C power bank, a flashlight, and SOS signal, and a triangle warning light. This helpful little machine can help you respond to any vehicle emergency at a moment’s notice.

The durable design ensures that this jump starter will last for years and it fits easily into your trunk or glove compartment. The bright LED display makes it easy to read, even in the darkest of conditions.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘cute’ $369 sectional patio set for only $195 that shoppers say is ‘great quality’

Walmart customers found this jumpstarter and compressor to be a real life-saver. One called it a “great investment,” claiming, “Not even a month after I bought this for my husband for Christmas, he had to use it on my car because my battery went bad. My car started right up, and I was able to get home. I’m so happy I got this for him.”

Another shopper described it as a “powerful tool,” adding, “This is wonderful as it’s compact and can fit in your glove compartment. The product carries enough power to jump start any midsize vehicle.”

If you want the security of knowing you’re protected against dead batteries and flat tires, then consider buying the Buture Jump Starter and Air Compressor Combo. It’s only $76 for a limited time. If you buy it now, you won’t have to pay an inflated price later like everyone else.