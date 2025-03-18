



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing better than relaxing outside once we head into spring and summer. But to do so, you’re going to need to brush off your patio set. However, if you’re looking for outdoor furniture that you can lay down and relax in, you’re going to want to invest in a daybed. Luckily, we found one at Walmart, and it’s on sale.

The Costway Outdoor Patio Daybed is a whopping 49% off. Originally $389, this patio must-have is now only $200 and is just what you need if you dream of lounging outside during warm and sunny days ahead.

Costway Outdoor Patio Daybed, $200 (was $389) at Walmart

Measuring 52 inches long, 61 inches wide, and 27.5 inches tall, the daybed offers spacious seats that you can kick back and relax in. With armrests on both sides, a curved backrest, and soft cushions, it’s designed with comfort in mind. Plus, it comes with four matching throw pillows.

However, just because it’s cozy doesn’t mean it’s not durable. The daybed is made for the outdoors with weather-resistant cushions and rattan material that can withstand the elements. It also has a sturdy frame with a weight capacity of up to 800 pounds. You can get the outdoor daybed in five colors: beige, gray, navy, red, and turquoise.

Shoppers are raving over this daybed, noting that it’s the “perfect size,” “very easy to assemble,” “so comfortable,” and “sturdy.” They also highlighted its style, with reviewers saying it’s “beautiful,” “so cute,” and gives your patio a “resort feel.”

“The best purchase,” another shopper said, adding that it’s “perfect for laying out.”

For only $200, the Costway Outdoor Patio Daybed is quite the bargain and well worth the purchase if affordable and cozy outdoor furniture is what you’re after.