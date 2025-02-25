



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The snow is melting and the temperature is starting to rise, which means it’s not long before we get the full effects of spring. Along with sunnier days, there’s a whole season of tending to grass, shrubs, and greenery to look forward to. However, the right lawn care tools can help, and we found an option at Walmart that happens to be on sale.

The Tntants Electric String Trimmer is a Walmart bestseller that’s 60% off right now. Originally $100, the trimmer is now just $40, making it the perfect outdoor purchase to prepare for the spring.

Tntants Electric String Trimmer, $40 (was $100) at Walmart

The Tntants Electric String Trimmer has a cordless, three-in-one “versatile” design that can be incredibly useful for sprucing up your yard. It can be used as a lawn mower, trimmer, and edger, and is just what you need for “easy lawn care,” according to shoppers. The trimmer comes with three blades — a circular saw blade, metal blades, and plastic blades — that come in handy whether you’re cutting thick shrubs, slicing through weeds, or cutting grass. It’s also powered by a 650-watt motor, has multiple safety features, and comes with two batteries that have a runtime of up to 60 minutes and take two to three hours to charge.

For comfort and convenience, the trimmer has a rod that adjusts between 36.6 inches to 46.5 inches. Rather than bending over, it can be tailored to various heights and help provide a more comfortable experience while tending to your lawn. Additionally, the trimmer is lightweight at only 3.35 pounds and is easy to use, especially with its detachable wheels.

One shopper described the trimmer as “efficient and reliable” with impressive performance. “As someone who takes pride in maintaining a well-groomed lawn, this tool has become an essential part of my gardening,” they said, adding that it has “a powerful motor that effortlessly tackles even the toughest weeds and overgrown grass” and “makes quick work of edging, trimming, and clearing out those hard-to-reach areas around fences and landscaping features.”

Another reviewer said they “love” it and it “works great.” They added, “It is so lightweight and simple to use. It’s just like vacuuming, only for the yard!! It’s amazing.”

Cleaning up your yard isn’t always the easiest, but with the right tools, it can be a breeze. For only $40, Tntants Electric String Trimmer is an affordable option that just might be what you need to make your yard the best on the block.