We can’t all have an epic home theater, but you can always make the most of your at-home movie watching experience. One of the best ways to amp up your movie nights is with a soundbar. And while they can be expensive, you can also get some for an incredible deal if you shop when the time is right.

One such deal is happening right now at Walmart during the Super Savings Week sales event that runs until April 1. The retailer is offering the $90 Veatool 2.1ch Soundbar With Subwoofer for only $38 and it’s backed by over 8,000 perfect ratings.

Veatool Soundbar Speaker, $38 (was $90) at Walmart

This compact sound system is great if you don’t have a lot of space, or don’t feel like setting up various speakers around your living room. Since it has two subs, it is able to provide double the base of most soundbars, which gives you a deep and well rounded listening experience for everything from movies to music.

“I’ve been looking for months for a soundbar,” said one shopper. “It was extremely easy to hook up, and the sound is excellent on movies. I like the fact you can adjust the bass and treble. Now I have to rewatch all my movies to get the true sound effects!”

An upgraded DSF chip prevents any static from entering the audio so you don’t have to deal with any annoying buzzing, vibrating, or auditory fuzz. It also has both wired and wireless connection and uses ARC, Optical, AUX and USB ports, so there are no concerns about compatibility. With an ARC connection, you can also hook up the TV and soundbar so that they are controlled simultaneously and you don’t have to fumble with multiple remotes.

One initially skeptical customer turned fan said, “I honestly thought this would be a waste of money but decided to take a chance after seeing others say positive things about the quality. I’d definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a speaker. Quality is absolutely baffling.”

If you are interested in checking out this speaker for yourself, you will want to shop fast before the price has a chance to change.