There are a few lawn care and gardening essentials you need to keep your yard in tip-top shape. You might automatically think of lawn mowers and string trimmers, but don’t forget one small yet crucial piece: a garden hose nozzle. The right hose nozzle can make the task of watering your greenery significantly easier, and luckily, we found an excellent option at Walmart.

Originally $30, the Teblint Hose Nozzle is now on clearance, giving you the chance to score this bestseller for only $10.

Teblint Hose Nozzle, $10 (was $30) at Walmart

This bestselling garden hose nozzle has a practical design that’s incredibly useful, whether you’re watering your lawn, tending to your garden, or washing your car. For starters, the nozzle has a flow control knob that you can adjust to control the spray volume and maintain the flow of water. There are eight adjustable water patterns to choose from, including cone, speaker, flat, rinse, shower, mist, center, and jet. It also has an ergonomic handle that’s coated in rubber, making it anti-slip and more comfortable. Plus, multiple reviewers say the nozzle is “lightweight” and “easy to use.”

To prevent leaks, the nozzle comes with three extra internal rubber washers that provide a tight seal between the nozzle and a garden hose, which is sadly not included. But if you need some inspiration, we found a garden hose on sale for $10 that also happens to be a Walmart bestseller.

One shopper said it’s the “best purchase ever.” They liked it so much that they own four. The reviewer highlighted that the handle is “very comfortable,” and they liked how it comes with three extra washers since “they always come in handy.”

“Awesome hose nozzle,” one customer said, adding that it’s the “best nozzle” they’ve owned and it’s “fantastic” for sensitive plants.

For only $10, the Teblint Hose Nozzle can upgrade the average garden hose and make tending to your yard even easier.