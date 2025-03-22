



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been suffering from terrible sleep because of aches and pains from an uncomfortable bed, a new one is well overdue. However, most of us put off buying a new mattress and wait longer than the recommended eight to 10 years to replace it due to the steep cost.

Luckily, Walmart rivals some of the best sleep retailers with plenty of fantastic mattress options at a more affordable price point. This includes the bestselling Guukin 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, which is currently on sale for only $186— almost 55% off its original price of $411.

Guukin 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $186 (was $411) at Walmart

The 12-inch mattress is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking multi-layer memory foam fabric, complete with micro-ventilation holes that help regulate body temperature and create a cooling effect. It’s a versatile option for many sleepers, whether you prefer to drift off while lying on your back, side, or stomach. The cooling properties make it a fantastic pick for those who run hot during the night, too.

For convenience, this item will arrive in a compact box. Simply remove it from the vacuum pack, and wait 48 to 72 hours for it to fully expand to size.

Related: Walmart is selling an ‘incredible’ $785 queen-sized mattress for only $170, and shoppers ‘love it’

Shoppers are delighted with the “comfy” mattress, which has earned rave reviews.

“I have back problems and this mattress has helped a lot,” one shopper explained. “As a curvy person, a firm mattress forces my body to bend uncomfortably, but this mattress is so soft, it’s like sinking into a cloud.”

“This bed is the most comfortable bed ever! I have slept on very expensive beds and the comfort level doesn’t compare,” said a second. “The bed is very thick so I am using king-size bed sheets on it. I highly recommend buying this bed.”

Have a great night’s sleep knowing you got the Guukin 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress for only $186 at Walmart. And if you need a different size, the brand also offers the mattress in full and king size.