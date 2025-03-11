YouTube star MrBeast is hiring a brand strategist, director of strategic partnerships, and a TikTok specialist. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video

Content creators are hiring for a number of jobs on their teams and production staff.

The creator economy’s growth has increased demand for roles like video editors and scriptwriters.

YTJobs saw a 33% rise in job opportunities in Q4, with average pay for video editors up by 18%.

Maybe your dream of becoming a YouTube star didn’t quite go as planned. Well, you could work for one instead.

More YouTube creators and other social media influencers are hiring for the teams and production staff who help them create content and run their businesses.

YTJobs CEO Sina Sahami said the company’s creator job board saw a 33% year-over-year increase in the number of job opportunities listed in the fourth quarter.

The uptick in hiring comes as more creators boost production quality with recognizable characters and storylines, said Lydia DeCoud, a digital agent at CAA.

Business Insider spoke with talent managers, agents, and other professionals on influencer teams who shared some of the most sought-after jobs creators are hiring for. Their responses ranged from roles that require minimal experience, like a personal assistant, to higher-level positions, like a graphics editor.

For instance, short-form video creator Alan Chikin Chow last year opened his own production studio in Burbank down the street from Hollywood studios and sound stages. Chow’s team recently posted a listing for a full-time job as a behind-the-scenes vlogger to capture moments on set between the team.

YouTube’s most-subscribed-to creator, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast to his 371 million subscribers, has dozens of job openings available. His team is hiring for roles ranging from brand strategist and director of strategic partnerships to TikTok specialist.

Although most creators don’t run operations as large as Donaldson and Chow’s, these job openings show what type of talent content creators need.

YTJobs analyzed thousands of creator job listings. The most in-demand roles for content creators in Q4 were:

The fastest-growing roles year-over-year were:

YouTube strategist (120% growth in job postings)

scriptwriter (42% growth)

thumbnail designer (39% growth)

Several talent managers, agents, and other creator professionals told BI that creators are most commonly looking for personal and executive assistants to help with tasks like unboxing packages, capturing content, and booking travel. They’re also looking for video editors, graphics editors, talent coordinators, and social media managers.