One New Zealand Warriors are set to face Brisbane Broncos at the Go Media Stadium on April 19 in Auckland of the National Rugby League. Both the teams lost their previous matches.

The Warriors, who play at home and are currently 6th position in the table, are looking for a win after their decimating loss to the Melbourne Storm on April 13. Andrew Webster’s team had lost to the Storms for the 17th straight time.

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris is out of the team following a pectoral injury picked up in the last match. Fullback Charnze- Nicoll Klokstad will also miss the game after failing a head-injury assessment, based on NRL’s concussion protocols.

Warriors centre Rocco Berry, fresh off an injury, is also out of the squad with a one-match suspension after a high tackle on Storm’s centre Jack Howarth.

The Warriors’ Taine Tuaupiki moves to No.1 and Ed Kosi, will come on the wing. Kurt Capewell will move to the centre, while Leka Halasima joins the starting side in the back row. In his first game of the season, Te Maire Martin will be on the bench.

Live Events



The 3rd placed Brisbane Broncos are also aiming for a comeback after their loss to Sydney Roosters on April 6. Michael Maguire’s team has just made one change by bringing back Jordan Riki to the team after his one-match suspension and Jack Gosiewski serving a one-match ban.Gosiewski, the team’s second rower is however, going to be away for eight weeks after breaking his arm during training and is set to undergo surgery on Monday.

