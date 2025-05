A composite image of the remnant of Kepler’s Supernova NASA/CXC/SAO/D.Patnaude

One of the most famous exploding stars ever recorded by humanity may have been an invader from another galaxy, according to a new analysis of its movements. What is more, alien stars like this might be behind 1 per cent of all the supernovae we see in the galaxy.

In 1604, astronomers saw a new, incredibly bright star appear in the sky, outshining any other. German astronomer Johannes Kepler, who also derived some of the first laws of planetary motion, observed the star for a year to track its…