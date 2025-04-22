A Delta Air Lines aircraft burst into flames on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday morning, triggering an urgent evacuation of all passengers onboard. Flight 1213, an Airbus A330 scheduled to fly from Orlando to Atlanta, was preparing for take-off when smoke and flames were seen billowing from one of its engines.

There were 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots aboard. Passengers were promptly evacuated using inflatable slides. Video footage posted on social media shows emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft and travellers gathering near the runway.

“Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed,” Delta said in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologise for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

Orlando International Airport confirmed the event, adding, “Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded.”

There were no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Delta maintenance crews will inspect the plane to determine the cause of the engine fire.

Recent turbulence in North American skies

This fire is the latest in a string of aviation-related mishaps raising concerns about aircraft safety. Though statistically flying remains among the safest forms of transport, the timing of these incidents has unsettled frequent flyers and aviation experts alike.

On 17 February, a Delta Air Lines flight skidded and overturned while landing in snowy conditions at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Flames were seen beneath the aircraft, but all 80 passengers made it out safely.

Just weeks earlier, on 29 January, a tragic mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington DC claimed 67 lives. The crash led investigators to recommend limits on helicopter flights near Ronald Reagan Airport.

In another unsettling event last month, a Japan Airlines aircraft clipped a parked Delta plane while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Though there were no injuries, it marked another on-the-ground scare involving Delta’s fleet.

And in Denver, an American Airlines plane caught fire during taxiing, again prompting evacuation.

Ceiling collapse mid-flight: passengers forced to hold it up

Delta also made headlines last week when a ceiling panel came loose mid-air on a flight from Atlanta to Chicago. In a video shared widely online, passengers can be seen holding the aircraft’s ceiling with their hands to prevent it from collapsing entirely.

“My business partner @tomwitschy was on a @delta flight from ATL to Chicago Monday when the roof of the plane collapsed. They were an hour outside of Chicago, had to go back to Atlanta… wait for several hours before they deplaned and got on an airplane to get to Chicago,” wrote Lucas Michael Payne, whose partner was aboard the flight.

Payne posted footage showing the ceiling being manually supported by passengers until flight attendants taped it back in place. “@Delta was on your ATL to MDW flight yesterday when the plane’s ceiling panel fell off and my row and the row ahead of me had to hold it up to stop it from crashing into anyone (til it could be taped lol). Been my preferred airline for 15 years but +10,000 miles ain’t cutting it,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A Delta spokesperson told the New York Post that the Boeing 717’s ceiling panel “was later affixed into place so customers did not have to manually hold it.” The airline confirmed there were no injuries and that customers were later accommodated on another flight.

“Delta thanks our customers for their patience and cooperation. We apologise for the delay in their travels,” the spokesperson added.

FAA scrutiny likely to intensify

With multiple safety-related incidents involving Delta in recent months, aviation authorities are expected to closely examine the airline’s maintenance protocols. While Delta remains one of the most widely used carriers in North America, these back-to-back episodes—from onboard fires to collapsing interiors—may prompt a public and regulatory review of standards.

The FAA has already begun its investigation into the Orlando engine fire, and further findings could shape the narrative in the days ahead.

For now, passengers are being assured that safety remains a top priority. But the string of incidents may leave lasting questions in the minds of flyers about what really goes on at 30,000 feet—and even before wheels leave the ground.

