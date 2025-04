The odd effects of special relativity can be harnessed to build quantum computers Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Special relativity could be harnessed to build a novel quantum computer, and creating it this way could let us use machine learning to deepen our understanding of the quantum realm.

Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity describes how moving at close to the speed of light would affect travellers’ experience of space and time. These insights don’t merely give us thought experiments; they are crucial for technologies such as…