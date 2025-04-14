The Alters | Release Date Trailer – YouTube Watch On

Still thinking about Mickey 17 and all of Robert Pattinson’s doomed clones? Well then, The Alters , a new sci-fi survival game coming to consoles and PC, is exactly what you need.

The premise is simple… on the surface: Jan Dolski finds himself stuck on a planet which is about to get cooked (literally) when the sunrise comes. Remember Crematoria in The Chronicles of Riddick ? His only chance of survival is to create alters of himself, clones that represent the same person as “shaped by roads not taken.” This translates into Jan having to collaborate with many versions of himself that have unique skills and far too many conflicting personalities defined by past events.

The ‘release date trailer’ shared by 11 Bit Studios last week gives us a comprehensive look at the systems, mechanics, and narrative beats that can reshape the entire journey towards survival or annihilation. Oh, and as the name suggests, it also gives us a release date of June 13.

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Mark that date in your calendars, as The Alters will make the early summer season even hotter with a unique twist on space exploration and space colonization games. While we haven’t seen how everything comes together in the end yet, we’re optimistic about this one and happy to jump into high-concept video games that feel unlike anything we’ve experienced before.



This blend of “survival, base-building, exploration, and emotional storytelling” from the developers of Frostpunk will hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, Xbox/PC Game Pass subscribers will get to play it day one, too.