Though I don’t have Instagram, my friends and family like to text me posts they know I’ll enjoy. Most of the time it’s dogs and farm animals doing silly things (my mom sends me videos of pygmy goats just about every day), but every once in a while I actually learn some new animal facts. The most recent post a friend sent me was on one the rarest wild dogs in the world, the Ethiopian Wolf. Recently, this dog was observed enjoying an unusual treat: nectar from a large flowering plant. Researchers further suggested that this might be the world’s first pollinating pup!









My friend sent this to me because it combines two of my favorite things, dogs and pollinators, but it got me thinking: What other unique animal pollinators are out there? Reptiles Some types of geckos and skinks have unique pollinating abilities. Usually found on tropical islands, creatures like the day gecko and the balearic wall lizard have been seen passing pollen from flower to flower. In fact, lizards have been found to be the primary pollinator of the mysterious “hidden flower” in South Africa. If you’re familiar with how bees pollinate, you might be wondering how reptiles pull off such a feat. Many bees use their staticky hairs to draw the pollen to them, and some even have little pockets to carry the pollen in, sometimes referred to as pollen pants. But how do lizards pollinate? Where are their pants?

Lizards and reptiles begin their pollinating journey when they start to crave nectar – the delicious gooey center of a beautifully delicate flower. Lizards – who are incredibly messy eaters – get pollen all over their faces (picture a toddler eating spaghetti). The lizard then travels to another flower, in search of another delicious snack. When he goes to eat some more nectar, pollen from the first flower gets passed to the next. As he goes from flower to flower, he inadvertently drops little flecks of pollen everywhere he goes, pollinating a host of plants along the way.









Bats Without bats, say goodbye to your margaritas and your palomas, because bats are vital in tequila production! Bats play a crucial role in creating tequila, by pollinating the agave plants that are used to make the iconic Mexican spirit. Tequila is derived from blue agave, a large, succulent plant native to the region around Jalisco, Mexico. While agave plants can be pollinated by a variety of means, bats, particularly the Mexican long-tongued bat and the lesser long-nosed bat, are among the most important pollinators of these plants.









Bats are particularly effective at pollinating agave for a few reasons: Long tongues: As their name implies, Mexican long-tongued bats have extremely long tongues (about the length of their bodies) that allow them to reach deep into the agave flower to access nectar. As they enjoy delicious nectar, the bat brushes against the flower, picking up pollen, which it carries to other flowers.

Nocturnal activity: Agave flowers are typically nocturnal , blooming in the evening and at night to attract bats and other night-time pollinators. Bats visit many flowers in a single night, transferring pollen between them and ensuring pollination.

Flying long distances: Bats can travel several miles in one night, visiting numerous agave plants and promoting cross-pollination, which helps maintain genetic diversity among agave populations.









Lemurs Native to Madagascar, the black and white ruffed lemur is considered the world’s largest pollinator. This adorably fluffy primate has a sweet tooth: he seeks out flowers and uses his long tongue to reach the delicious golden nectar in the center. Similar to how reptiles pollinate, as the lemur drinks up this delectable treat, he unknowingly coats his face with pollen from the flower, becoming a pollinator the next time he has a hankering for a late night sweet treat.









Don’t forget nature’s best! While we all love to hear about these adorable and unique animal pollinators, we can’t forget one of nature’s best: bees. Our native bees are the stars of the pollinator family, but here’s a not-so-fun animal fact: Their populations are dropping rapidly, largely due to habitat loss and bee-killing pesticides. In fact, nearly one in four native bee species are at risk of extinction. Luckily, we can help our hard-working bee friends by planting native gardens, providing them with much-needed nutrients and shelter. Congress can help save the bees too. By funding a federal grant program, Congress can support states that want to plant pollinator gardens on roadsides, taking unused space and making it a haven for our vital bees and other pollinators. The Monarch and Pollinator Highway Program won’t help lemurs, but it’ll make a world of difference for our best pollinators: bees.

