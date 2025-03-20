No Result
A (really) long exposure | Astronomy Magazine

March 20, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A (really) long exposure | Astronomy Magazine
A (really) long exposure | Astronomy Magazine



Rui Santos, taken from Leiria, Portugal In this solargraph, the Sun's journey across the sky is captured continuously for 43 days, its trails interrupted by overcast days and passing clouds. To create the image, the photographer transformed a beer can into a pinhole camera and lined the interior with light-sensitive photographic paper. In the foregroundContinue reading "A (really) long exposure"
Rui Santos, taken from Leiria, Portugal

In this solargraph, the Sun’s journey across the sky is captured continuously for 43 days, its trails interrupted by overcast days and passing clouds. To create the image, the photographer transformed a beer can into a pinhole camera and lined the interior with light-sensitive photographic paper. In the foreground is the facade of the Museum of the Moving Image (m|i|mo), a contemporary structure located within the wall of the medieval castle of Leiria.


