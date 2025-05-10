West Africa’s economic landscape in 2025 showcases contrasting fortunes. Ivorian companies have experienced significant growth, with four entries in the regional rankings and the BRVM stock exchange reaching a record $36 billion market capitalization. In contrast, Nigerian firms face challenges, notably due to the naira’s devaluation. Dangote Cement’s market value has declined from $11.2 billion in 2022 to $5.3 billion, and BUA Foods has also seen a decrease. Airtel Africa, though listed in Nigeria, has benefited from broader regional expansion, increasing its value from $5 billion to $7.8 billion.

