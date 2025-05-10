India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after days of escalating conflict, amid US pressure and diplomacy. But within hours, violations were reported from the main cities of Indian-run Kashmir, the territory that had borne the brunt of four days of fighting.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu and projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky over Jammu, similar to the events of the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.

Military spokespeople in both countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ceasefire deal follows weeks of clashes, missile and drone strikes across borders that were triggered by a gun massacre of tourists last month that India blames on Pakistan, which has denied the charges. Dozens of civilians have been killed on either side from the violent exchanges.

The first word of the truce came on Saturday from US President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that he was pleased to announce India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, congratulating both countries on the decision.

Analysts said the situation remained tense with India and Pakistan’s bitter dispute over the Himalayan province of Kashmir.