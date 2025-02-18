Bottom trawling is a commercial fishing method that involves dragging heavy, weighted nets across the ocean floor to catch large quantities of fish in a single pass. This fishing technique is widely used by the commercial fishing industry because it enables the collection of a vast amount of seafood in a short time. However, the environmental consequences of bottom trawling are severe and far-reaching.

Greenpeace’s sailing vessel, the Witness, on an expedition to document industrial fishing activities in several marine protected areas (MPAs)

Why is Bottom Trawling Destructive to Marine Ecosystems?

One of the primary environmental concerns with bottom trawling is its indiscriminate catch. When trawling nets are dragged along the seabed, they collect all marine life in their path, regardless of whether it is a target species or not. This often results in high bycatch, where non-target species, including turtles, juvenile fish, and invertebrates, are inadvertently caught.

This destruction has far-reaching consequences on the biodiversity of oceans, affecting species not directly targeted by commercial fisheries. In many cases, these unintended catches significantly reduce populations of non-target species, leading to the depletion of entire marine ecosystems.

The Impact of Bottom Trawling on Deep Sea Corals and Marine Habitats

Crewman on the New Zealand bottom trawler, Waipori, dump a large piece of Paragorgia coral dredged from the deep sea in their net.

In addition to the loss of fish and invertebrates, deep-sea coral forests are among the most vulnerable victims of bottom trawling. These ancient coral forests, which grow at a slow pace and take centuries to form, are vital for supporting marine biodiversity. When trawlers repeatedly drag nets over them, these fragile ecosystems are completely destroyed.

Much like terrestrial forests, coral forests act as critical habitats for a wide array of marine life, including juvenile fish and invertebrates. These ecosystems also play a crucial role in supporting migratory species, such as whales, which use seamounts as feeding grounds and navigation points during their long journeys. The destruction of these habitats disrupts not only the local marine communities but also the migratory patterns of species that depend on them.

The Role of Seamounts in Marine Biodiversity and Why Bottom Trawling Targets Them

Seamounts are underwater mountains that serve as hotspots for marine life. These ecosystems are rich in biodiversity and offer crucial feeding and breeding grounds for numerous marine species. Bottom trawlers specifically target these areas because they are teeming with fish, making them prime locations for commercial fishing.

Unfortunately, the fishing industry’s focus on these high-yield areas is causing long-term damage to the biodiversity of seamount ecosystems. The destruction of these ecosystems is contributing to the growing threat to marine life, including the decline of endangered species and disruption to the food chain.

Bottom Trawling and the Global Biodiversity Crisis

In light of the global biodiversity crisis, the continuation of bottom trawling practices is increasingly unsustainable. Scientists have warned that protecting at least a third of the world’s oceans is essential to preventing further ecosystem collapse. This includes designating marine protected areas that restrict harmful practices like bottom trawling.

To avoid further destruction of vital marine habitats, it is essential that nations implement stronger regulations and restrictions on bottom trawling activities, thereby safeguarding the future of marine biodiversity.

The Connection Between Bottom Trawling and Climate Change

In addition to its negative impacts on marine life, bottom trawling also plays a significant role in accelerating climate change. The disturbance caused by dragging heavy nets across the seabed releases carbon dioxide from marine sediments, which are the largest carbon sink on Earth. These sediments store vast amounts of carbon, and when disrupted, they release greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

According to a 2021 study, the carbon emissions from bottom trawling are equivalent to the entire aviation industry’s carbon output, further exacerbating the climate crisis. The release of carbon into the water can increase ocean acidification and reduce the ocean’s ability to absorb carbon, ultimately affecting marine productivity and biodiversity.

Protecting Our Oceans from Bottom Trawling Destruction

As the world faces biodiversity loss and a climate crisis, the harmful effects of bottom trawling can no longer be ignored. It is imperative that global efforts focus on protect the ocean’s fragile ecosystems and ensure a healthy future for marine life.