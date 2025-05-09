When we use less energy we cut pollution, reduce strain on our electric system and lower costs for consumers. So, it’s no surprise most Americans want more efficient products.

But, consumers in the marketplace can’t look at a product and know how much energy it uses. That’s where labeling can help. Recognizing that labeling energy-efficient products can help consumers make well-informed decisions when purchasing appliances, President George H.W. Bush created the ENERGY STAR label in 1992.

ENERGY STAR is a voluntary labeling program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The idea is simple: EPA sets energy efficiency specifications for different products. Then manufacturers that meet those specifications can choose to display the ENERGY STAR logo on those products. In turn, consumers and businesses who want energy-efficient equipment can look for the ENERGY STAR label when making buying decisions.

Today, ENERGY STAR® is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in America. About 90% of households recognize the blue ENERGY STAR label, according to a survey conducted in 2022. When consumers see the blue ENERGY STAR label they trust that it will provide simple, credible, and unbiased information to help them make informed purchasing decisions when buying products that use energy, from appliances & electronics to new homes, and more.

The ENERGY STAR label has prevented air pollution and protected the environment by creating a market for energy efficient products, homes, and buildings. By doing so, ENERGY STAR has helped to increase the production and adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices. As a result, millions of American consumers and businesses use less energy to get the same job done.

According to EPA, the ENERGY STAR program has delivered the following benefits:

Reduced energy waste by 5 trillion kWh since 1992. That’s enough electricity to power all the homes in America for three years.

Reduced health-harming pollution. Energy use reductions attributable to ENERGY STAR has led to reductions in sulfur dioxide pollution of 210,000 tons, nitrogen oxide pollution by 210,000 tons, and fine particulate matter by 20,000 tons. This avoided air pollution was responsible for an estimated $7 – 17 billion in public health benefits.

Reduced global warming pollution. Reductions in energy use attributed to ENERGY STAR prevented 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is the equivalent emitted by 1,055 coal-fired power plants in 1 year. In 2020 alone, the program’s emissions reductions were equivalent to more than five percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Saved consumers more than $500 billion in energy costs since 1992.

Despite its successes, today the future of the ENERGY STAR program is in question. In May 2025, the director of the Office of Atmospheric Protection at EPA told employees that “the Energy Star program and all the other climate work, outside of what’s required by statute, is being de-prioritized and eliminated.”

More than 1,000 companies and organizations have urged EPA to maintain full funding and staffing levels in the ENERGY STAR program. Public engagement can make a difference too. You sign up for more information and ways to help protect the ENERGY STAR program.