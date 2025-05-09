



President Donald Trump’s newly announced nominee for US Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means, is facing backlash from within the MAGA movement after right-wing activist Laura Loomer accused her of being a “MAHA grifter” for previously receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Loomer shared a screen recording allegedly documenting Means — then using the handle “@DrCaseysKitchen” — receiving her COVID vaccine live on the social audio app Clubhouse in February 2021. The revelation sparked outrage among anti-vaccine factions of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, a public health push led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “The new Trump nominee for US Surgeon General took the COVID JAB,” Loomer wrote. “So how can she be a representative for MAHA?” Loomer, a close ally of President Trump and outspoken critic of COVID-19 mandates, further claimed Means was “pretending to be someone she isn’t,” citing her inactive medical license and former social media identity. “Her nomination should be REVOKED,” she declared. Another vaccine shill! — TruthTate (@TruthTate) May 8, 2025

Dr. Means, who graduated with a medical degree from Stanford and co-authored Good Energy, has become popular in wellness and biohacking circles for promoting metabolic health and criticizing pharmaceutical companies. She has closely aligned herself with RFK Jr.’s anti-establishment health agenda. Hardline MAHA loyalists — many of whom reject vaccines and see the movement as opposition to COVID-era health policies — refuse to trust recipients of the COVID vaccine. Being pro covid jab and MAHA don’t go together! — The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@atx_republican) May 8, 2025

While some commenters attempted to give Means the benefit of the doubt, citing the frequency with which employers required vaccines at the time, others were suspect of Means and even Kennedy for associating with her. To be fair, a lot of us fell prey to the propaganda and now know better. — Monica Howell (@Monicaaa_Howell) May 8, 2025

For others, her nomination only fueled suspicion of the government. She’s conforming to “their” mold but Why!?! — Armygirl66 (@MAGAStrong01) May 8, 2025

Means’ nomination has already faced scrutiny for her lack of clinical experience. Trump admitted on Thursday that he didn’t really know her, and chose her based on RFK Jr.’s recommendation. The White House and Health Secretary Kennedy have not yet responded to Loomer’s post or the growing demands from MAGA figures to withdraw Means’ nomination. Originally published on Latin Times