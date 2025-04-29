Talk about timber, lumber and wood products from Canada has been in the news lately, and you probably have questions.

Don’t we need all that Canadian wood? What will happen if we don’t get it from Canada? What is the wood we import used for?

We have some answers. Wood is a valuable resource, but so, too, are living forests. Here’s what you need to know about where U.S. lumber comes from and how it is used.

First, here are some definitions. Timber means unprocessed wood, it has been cut down but turned into anything. Lumber is wood that has been processed and turned into boards.

Canada supplies a lot of lumber to the U.S.

Canada does not supply all of the lumber we use in the U.S., but it does provide a lot of it. Canada accounts for nearly half of all U.S. lumber imports.

Canada, with its sprawling forests and well-established lumber industry, has an enormous capacity to produce and export softwood. In the U.S., we don’t currently process enough softwood lumber to meet our own demand alone – so we import some from other countries. As our nearest neighbor, Canada is a convenient place to do business with, especially since well-established supply chains make transporting lumber from Canadian forests to American builders more efficient than getting it from other countries.

Some lumber comes from the Canadian boreal forest.

The sprawling Canadian boreal is the largest remaining intact forest on the planet — but it’s shrinking fast. The boreal forest is being logged at a rate of 1 million acres per year — or one and a half football fields every minute.

That’s a big problem for our planet. Intact forests, especially undisturbed, healthy ones like the boreal, provide innumerable benefits to humans and the natural world.

The Canadian boreal provides habitat for wildlife of all kinds: caribou, lynx, wood bison, moose, wolves, and more. Nearly half of the birds in North America use the forest in some way each year, either as a year-round home or a migratory destination.

Plus, the boreal is critical to the Earth’s ability to resist climate change. The boreal forest absorbs enough carbon each year to offset the global warming pollution of 24 million cars.

Using the boreal more thoughtfully, and logging it less, is a good idea for the conservation of this important ecosystem.