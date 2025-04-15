Niklas Frimberger

Conservation intern

Trucks transporting uranium ore began from the Pinyon Plain mine to the White Mesa uranium mill on February 12th. Embarking on a roughly 320 mile journey, the trucks drive along busy roads, often with little more than a tarp holding in the ore. The hauling route takes the uranium through national forests, campsites, communities, and more. What is the route? The trucks leaving the Pinyon Plain mine begin their journey in the Kaibab National Forest, roughly 10 miles South of the Grand Canyon. From the mine, trucks drive over dirt forest roads, finally meeting up with State Route 64. The uranium ore then makes its way south out from the national forest, passing Red Butte Mountain and small towns such as Grand Canyon Junction and Red Lake before making its way East along Interstate 40. Trucks continue through Flagstaff, cutting just beneath Northern Arizona University. From there, they take US highway 89 to US highway 160, and finally up into Utah to unload at the White Mesa uranium mill.









Grand Canyon Trust | Used by permission Data analysis by Josh O’Brian, map by Stephanie Smith

Kaibab National Forest to Flagstaff Dispersed along the roughly 300 mile route are various forests, lakes, streams, and ecosystems. As the trucks leave the Kaibab National Forest, they pass Red Butte Mountain, a beautiful and sacred site. The Havasupai people have protested the mine’s proximity to the site, and fears have only grown since hauling began. As the trucks begin heading east along Interstate 40, they pass Kaibab Lake–a popular fishing and camping destination. The lake is also frequented by bald eagles. The water sits roughly 30 feet from the interstate, placing it at risk of contamination were a truck to overturn. Leaving Kaibab Lake the trucks continue east, passing by mountains, outdoor attractions, and forests.









USFS | Public Domain









USFS | Public Domain

Heading northeast along US highway 89 after Flagstaff, it enters the Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve. The preserve is a dedicated “watchable wildlife area” due to its diverse and thriving ecosystems. The designation accompanies healthy populations of bald eagles, bats, and elk, as well as the accompanying hikers and school groups. The site is also home to ruins and petroglyphs roughly a thousand years old. An overturned or broken down truck, an errant tarp cover, or any other unforeseen catastrophe could expose this preserve to radioactive contamination. The preserve, the plants and animals, the water, and its visitors are at risk each time a truck passes through.

Flagstaff to Tuba City The hauling route leaves Flagstaff on US highway 89 towards Tuba City, AZ. Prior to its entry into the Navajo Nation, it passes the Sunset Crater Volcano, a popular hiking destination that sees an average of 165,000 visitors per year. Continuing north, the trucks pass through the western tip of the popular Wupatki National Monument, the site of an ancient indigenous cultural center. These sites are frequented by thousands of tourists a year who, unbeknownst to them, will now share these sites with trucks hauling uranium ore.









National Park Service | Public Domain









Bureau of Land Management | Public Domain

Leaving Bluff, the ore crosses into White Mesa, a town within the Ute Mountain Reservation. The trucks bisect the town, finally reaching their destination at the White Mesa Uranium Mill–roughly five miles from the town itself. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe have opposed the milling of uranium in and around White Mesa, and the recent resumption of uranium hauling have only exacerbated their concerns.









USGS | Public Domain

A Constant Risk As many as 10 trucks per day could be sent from the Pinyon Plain mine to the White Mesa uranium mill, each capable of carrying 24 tons of ore. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of radioactive ore have the potential to travel through dozens of towns, protected lands, waterways, and cultural sites–endangering the people, plants, and animals that exist there.

