false
product
upon-further-reflection
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/upon-further-reflection/
Upon further reflection | Astronomy Magazine
Pete Scifres from Westlake Village, California Reflection Canyon, located at the end of an 8-mile hike into Utah’s Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, serves as the foreground for this view of the spring Milky Way. The photographer captured the sky with a Canon mirrorless camera and a 15-second exposure at f/1.8 and ISO 4000 withContinue reading “Upon further reflection”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/04/Milky-Way-Over-Reflection-Canyon-Scifres-Astronomy-Mag-1568×1045.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-04-14
2025-04-14
160847
Pete Scifres from Westlake Village, California
Reflection Canyon, located at the end of an 8-mile hike into Utah’s Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, serves as the foreground for this view of the spring Milky Way. The photographer captured the sky with a Canon mirrorless camera and a 15-second exposure at f/1.8 and ISO 4000 with a 24mm lens. The foreground is a separate 2-second exposure at blue hour at f/11 and ISO 200.