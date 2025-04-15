Upon further reflection | Astronomy Magazine

Pete Scifres from Westlake Village, California

Reflection Canyon, located at the end of an 8-mile hike into Utah’s Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, serves as the foreground for this view of the spring Milky Way. The photographer captured the sky with a Canon mirrorless camera and a 15-second exposure at f/1.8 and ISO 4000 with a 24mm lens. The foreground is a separate 2-second exposure at blue hour at f/11 and ISO 200.