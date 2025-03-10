A whippet from Venice in Italy has been named best in show at the 2025 Crufts dog show in Birmingham.

Four-year-old Miuccia beat more than 18,000 dogs from around the world to claim the top award on Sunday at the NEC.

“It’s really a dream come true,” said her handler Giovanni Liguori. “I am truly overwhelmed. Miuccia performed her best”.

It is the first time a dog from Italy has won best in show, which comes with a trophy and small cash prize of reportedly £200.

Miuccia is fussed over after winning the trophy and what appears to be a bottle of champagne [Reuters]

Miuccia, who is owned by Enrico De Gaspari, was the winner of the hound group earlier in the show, and beat the winners of six other groups to win the top prize.

“I absolutely adore her,” said handler Mr Liguori. “She is the sweetest dog.

“She always wants to be super close to me and that’s the most important thing.”

Mr Liguori said it was “incredible, it’s amazing” to be the first dog from Italy to be crowned best in show.

“As Italians we are super proud and means that we are doing a fantastic job.”

Another of the finalists – Sophia, a Papillon from the English town of Oswestry [PA Media]

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts show manager, said it was “fantastic” to watch Miuccia and her handler’s “strong relationship together in the ring, and they are truly deserving winners”.

“Well done to all of our other wonderful finalists too.

“The dogs, their owners, and handlers should be incredibly proud to have taken part in such a momentous final – it’s an incredible achievement, one we are sure they’ll treasure for years to come.”

The runner-up was Viking, a Tibetan mastiff from Romania.