Hi, I’m Dima, the founder of PitchBob.io — an AI co-pilot for corporate entrepreneurs. Our product focuses on fostering intrapreneurship within corporations by driving employee engagement and entrepreneurial behavior. However, companies first need individuals with entrepreneurial mindsets on their teams to engage employees in entrepreneurial initiatives. This article explores how and why corporations should hire entrepreneurs.

So, how and why should corporations hire entrepreneurs? At first glance, the answer might seem obvious: They shouldn’t. Entrepreneurs are seen as individuals who build startups and take risks, while corporate employees are expected to manage processes within predefined business models. However, the reality is far more complex.

In many innovation-driven ecosystems, entrepreneurs — particularly tech entrepreneurs — are viewed as modern-day icons. They inspire admiration from both ambitious teenagers and accomplished corporate professionals. While many aspire to emulate entrepreneurs, only a small fraction ever take the leap. Even fewer persevere after their first failure. Most people are drawn to the stability that traditional employment provides, a quality that seems irreconcilable with the risks and uncertainty inherent to entrepreneurship.

But among those who try and fail, some don’t give up. These are the individuals who refine their approach, try again and eventually succeed. For corporations, this tenacity makes entrepreneurs seem like ideal candidates. Entrepreneurs bring leadership skills, experience, a network of connections and expertise — qualities that corporations crave. Yet, entrepreneurs are also seen as unpredictable, overly self-reliant and difficult to integrate into rigid hierarchical structures.

This duality makes hiring entrepreneurs both an enticing and a daunting prospect for corporations. While their potential value is undeniable, their independence and unconventional approach to work often clash with traditional corporate environments.

The corporate dilemma

Corporations have long experimented with ways to engage entrepreneurial talent. Acquiring startups to gain access to their teams, offering above-market salaries to lure entrepreneurs into corporate roles and running accelerator programs are just a few of the strategies employed. Yet, these approaches often fail to produce lasting results.

Entrepreneurs hired after accelerators or corporate-sponsored events rarely bring the expected impact. Many aren’t true entrepreneurs but rather individuals seeking stable employment. Startup teams acquired through M&A deals frequently fulfill their contractual obligations and leave to launch new ventures. Even those who stay often lose their entrepreneurial edge, becoming indistinguishable from the corporation’s existing workforce.

What corporations need to know about entrepreneurs

To successfully collaborate with entrepreneurs, corporations must learn to understand their mindset. Entrepreneurs value freedom and independence above all else. They thrive in environments where they can make decisions about what to do, how to do it and when to act. Attempts to impose excessive control or rigid structures will alienate them.

Entrepreneurs are also naturally action-oriented. They focus on execution rather than prolonged planning. They see risks as opportunities and have an inherent urgency to seize market possibilities before they vanish. This decisiveness often contrasts with the slower, consensus-driven nature of corporate decision-making.

Additionally, entrepreneurs are accustomed to shouldering responsibility. They don’t need — and often won’t tolerate — micromanagement. Instead, they expect the freedom to experiment, fail and iterate without fear of punitive consequences.

The Entrepreneur-in-Residence model

The most effective way for corporations to engage entrepreneurial talent is through an Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) model. This approach allows entrepreneurs to operate in an environment that aligns with their strengths without disrupting the corporation’s existing structures. In essence, the EIR model provides entrepreneurs with a “sandbox” to innovate, experiment and develop new ideas, while the corporation benefits from their energy and expertise.

In this role, entrepreneurs can contribute to generating new ideas, exploring alternative business models and reviving dormant projects. Their fresh perspective often leads to solutions that others within the organization might overlook. By creating a dedicated space for entrepreneurial work, corporations can harness the innovative potential of these individuals without stifling their creativity.

The value of entrepreneurs in corporations

Hiring entrepreneurs under the right conditions can transform a corporation’s innovation ecosystem. Entrepreneurs bring a unique combination of traits that drive progress. Their ability to challenge the status quo often uncovers opportunities for growth that others miss. They are not constrained by internal politics or traditional workflows, allowing them to approach problems with fresh eyes.

Beyond generating ideas, entrepreneurs excel at execution. Their hands-on approach can breathe new life into stalled R&D projects or neglected ideas. Additionally, their willingness to experiment and take calculated risks often accelerates the development of new products, services or business models.

Perhaps most importantly, the presence of entrepreneurs within a corporation can inspire others. Their entrepreneurial spirit is contagious, encouraging employees to think more creatively and embrace innovation in their own roles. Over time, this can foster a cultural shift, creating a more dynamic and forward-thinking organization.

Creating the right environment

For corporations to fully leverage the potential of entrepreneurial talent, they must offer the right incentives and working conditions. Financial motivation is crucial, as entrepreneurs often prioritize long-term gains over immediate rewards. Providing equity-based compensation, such as options tied to the success of specific projects, can align their interests with those of the corporation.

Equally important is the need for autonomy. Entrepreneurs thrive in environments where they have the freedom to make decisions and act on their ideas. Bureaucratic processes and excessive oversight will only drive them away. Instead, corporations should focus on creating flexible structures that allow for experimentation and risk-taking.

Understanding the type of entrepreneur being hired is also critical. Some entrepreneurs are “sprinters” who excel at launching new ventures but lose interest once the initial excitement fades. Others are “marathoners” who are willing to stick with a project through its scaling and growth phases. Tailoring roles and incentives to these profiles ensures a better fit and higher chances of success.

Hiring entrepreneurs isn’t about turning them into traditional employees — it’s about creating an environment where their unique skills and mindset can thrive. With the right approach, corporations can unlock the full potential of entrepreneurial talent, driving innovation, solving complex problems and staying competitive in a rapidly changing world.

By adopting models like Entrepreneur-in-Residence and fostering a culture that values creativity, risk-taking and independence, companies can achieve the best of both worlds: the stability of a corporate structure and the disruptive energy of entrepreneurial thinking. The future of innovation lies in bridging these two worlds, and the question remains — how will your company embrace it?