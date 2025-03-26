Giraffes in the Tarangire ecosystem in Tanzania Monica Bond

The beautiful mottled patterns of a giraffe’s coat work as more than camouflage – the size of the spots seems to be linked to how well the animals survive during unusual temperatures.

Every giraffe has a unique array of spots. Patterns with larger and rounder spots can increase the chance of a baby giraffe surviving its first four months, because they help them blend into the background in the dappled light near bushes. But because the spots are darker than the rest of the fur, it is also thought they…