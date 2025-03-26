How is Justin Baldoni coping with stress?

After a year of emotional turmoil, Justin Baldoni is taking a well-deserved break in Hawaii. The actor and director was seen sporting a new look while spending time with his children.

His vacation coincides with ongoing legal battles with Blake Lively, which he admits have left him completely exhausted.

Justin Baldoni debuted a new faux hawk hairstyle while vacationing in Hawaii with his children.

The director has been dealing with stress and anxiety as a result of lawsuits involving Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, whose highly publicized trial is scheduled for March 2026.

In pictures that Page Six was able to obtain, the director was seen on Saturday in the Aloha State with his two kids, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7, sporting a shaved-side faux hawk.Justin Baldoni grabbed shaved ice from a nearby restaurant with his children while sporting a casual outfit consisting of a white tank top, blue swim shorts, flip-flops, and sunglasses.It’s unclear if Emily Baldoni, the actor’s wife, went with her family, as quoted in a report by Page Six.

During a November 2024 recording of the “Gent’s Talk” podcast, he stated, “I told them that I was exhausted, that I haven’t given myself time to recover or time to heal,” as quoted in a report by Page Six.

“I had a very demanding year, filled with both emotional and material success. It was really difficult for my family and me.

The father of two revealed that he was not feeling like his “full self,” was having trouble sleeping, and was “having some anxiety.”

What legal drama is Baldoni facing?

Blake Lively sued Justin the month after the podcast episode was recorded, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and other offences.

In response to the New York Times publishing an article about Lively’s accusations, the former “Jane the Virgin” star sued the publication for libel after refuting the “Gossip Girl” actress’s claims.

Justin brought a second lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in January, alleging extortion and defamation.

According to the director of “Five Feet Apart,” the couple, who were married in 2012, used their friend Taylor Swift to further exert control over the development of “It Ends With Us.”

Justin created a website with their purported text messages and released a raw video of him and Lively dancing on set to disprove her allegations of sexual harassment in an attempt to clear his name.

FAQs

Why is Justin Baldoni vacationing in Hawaii?

Justin Baldoni admitted he was emotionally exhausted by the legal drama with Blake Lively and needed time to recover.

What is the basis of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively?

Blake Lively accused Baldoni of harassment and other allegations, and he responded with lawsuits for defamation and extortion.

