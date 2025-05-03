Officials warn millions of people who rely on UN help are at risk.

The United Nations says a funding crisis is putting millions of people in danger.

An internal review of the organisation is also reported to be looking for drastic cuts and reforms.

That’s after its biggest donor, the US, slashed foreign aid.

So, what is next for the UN?

Presenter:

Neave Barker

Guests:

Sherine Tadros – Deputy director of advocacy and the UN representative for Amnesty International

Martin Griffiths – Director of Mediation Group International and the former UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs

Stephanie Fillion – Independent correspondent covering the United Nations