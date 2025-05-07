In an era defined by volatility, the question facing today’s leaders is not if the ground will shift beneath them, but when. Navigating that uncertainty requires more than strategy and foresight; it demands resilience, clarity, and inner discipline. For Oxford University business professor Karthik Ramanna, author of a book on leading through uncertainty, that mindset takes shape in an ancient but increasingly relevant framework: Stoicism.

Once the domain of Hellenistic statesmen like Marcus Aurelius and Seneca, Stoicism is now finding renewed relevance in boardrooms and C-suites, according to Ramanna. In fact, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, venture capitalist Brad Feld, and the former chief executive of GoDaddy, Blake Irving, are among its modern adherents. But as Ramanna stresses, Stoic leadership is far from passive detachment. It offers a disciplined way to stay grounded, focusing on what can be controlled and making principled decisions amid chaos.

At its core, Stoicism champions self-control, resilience, and rationality—not to suppress emotion but to act with intentionality and integrity. Leaders can’t control geopolitical turmoil, economic cycles, or any other political discord. But they can control their response. In business, that means keeping composure under pressure, choosing ethics over expedience, and maintaining clarity when the stakes are high.

Ramanna urges executives to act less like firefighters and more like fire chiefs, triaging crises, focusing resources, and knowing which flames to let burn. But that kind of restraint inevitably comes at a cost: not everyone will be pleased.

“Don’t try to run the organization in this moment of polarization as if it were a popularity contest. Make the hard decisions,” he says.

It also means mastering the art of de-escalation. That begins with building communication systems—trusted networks of people who can cut through noise, pressure-test ideas, and flag issues before they spiral. The goal isn’t just damage control. It’s anticipation.

This kind of Stoic philosophy has long guided some of the most tenured business leaders, such as Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, whose leadership hinges on humility, long-term focus, and simplicity. He’d advised CEOs in the past to avoid unforced errors, ignore the noise, and stay relentlessly focused on integrity and the customer.

Former Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber recalls receiving that same advice during a slump in European sales driven by currency fluctuations. Buffett told him to ignore what could not be controlled and to focus on the customer instead.

Ramanna sees this mindset as the essence of Stoic leadership. It is about understanding what deserves attention and what can be left alone.

That clarity will not eliminate conflict. But by leading with Stoicism, Ramanna says, leaders can confront crises early and with purpose rather than react impulsively under pressure.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com