AMMAN — In a crucial rescheduled clash from Week 12 of the Jordanian Pro League CFI, league leaders Hussein Irbid were held to a 1-1 draw by Jazeera at Amman International Stadium on Tuesday, allowing second placed Wihdat to close the gap at the top of the table.

Hussein’s match began with intensity as both teams were eager to claim vital points. Al Jazeera struck first through Hamzeh Al Sayfi, whose composed finish gave his team the lead and shocked the league leaders. Hussein Irbid had a golden opportunity to equalise in the 60th minute, but Brazilian forward Romaneli saw his penalty saved, further frustrating the visitors.

Despite the missed opportunity, Hussein Irbid continued to press forward and were eventually rewarded in the 73rd minute when Majdi Al Attar found the back of the net with a well-taken strike. The equaliser rescued a point for the league leaders, but it was their third draw of the season that could prove costly in the title race.

Meanwhile, in another rescheduled fixture from Week 12, Wihdat earned a vital 3-1 away victory over Sareeh at Al Hassan Stadium, cutting Hussein Irbid’s lead to just four points.

Sareeh opened the scoring early through Mohammad Al Akash in the 10th minute, but Wihdat responded swiftly. Muhannad Samreen leveled the match after a fine assist from Ibrahim Sabrah, before Mohammad Al Muwali scored twice once in the 42nd minute and again in stoppage time (90+2) to secure all three points for Wihdat and keep their title hopes alive.

These two matches were postponed earlier in the season due to Hussein Irbid and Wihdat’s participation in the AFC Champions League. With just a few weeks remaining in the season, the title race is heating up, as Hussein Irbid now lead with 43 points, while Wihdat trail closely behind with 39.

The pressure is mounting on both sides as every point becomes crucial in the sprint to the championship.