Willow, maker of wearable breast pumps, announced it acquired British femtech company Elvie to scale the companies’ maternal health platforms. San Francisco-based Willow offers in-bra breast pumps, pumping accessories and breast care. The company most recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its breast pump, Willow Generation 3 Breast Pump, in October of last year. Elvie offers its own line of breast pumps, pelvic floor care, and a smart bouncer and bassinet for babies, Elvie Rise. The companies will combine their offerings to scale the reach of their women’s health medical device offerings. “We are happy that the much-loved Elvie brand – with its iconic products and innovation – will continue its journey under Willow’s guidance,” Karim Abdel-Ghaffar Plaza, director at Elvie, said in a statement. “Elvie has always been committed to dismantling the stigma surrounding women’s health and bringing innovative technology to women, and we are pleased that Elvie and Willow can now continue to tell that story together.” THE LARGER TREND According to The Financial Times, Elvie fell into administration before being acquired by Willow, meaning the company was in financial trouble and unable to meet its debt obligations. Elvie has reportedly raised more than $186 million since being founded in 2013. Its last reported valuation was $241 million. In 2023, Willow filed a lawsuit against Elvie for patent infringement, alleging the company infringed seven U.S. patents. Elvie subsequently countersued Willow, alleging it infringed on four of its patents. The lawsuit was ongoing at the time of Willow’s acquisition of Elvie. Last year, Willow announced the launch of Ema, a conversational AI tool designed to provide maternal health support to mothers, including assistance with pumping and feeding, mental health and postpartum recovery. The company also announced it will be available in-store through Target nationwide, launching its Find Your Flow Feeding Kit exclusively through the retail giant. The kit includes accessories to assist with breastfeeding. In 2020, Willow scored $55 million in Series C funding. To date, the company has reportedly raised around $254 million. Elvie announced the launch of its smart bouncer Elvie Rise at CES in January of this year. Elvie Rise transforms from a bouncer into a bassinet and can be controlled by an app. The company says the transformation allows parents to keep babies in one position without moving them between play and nap time. Elvie Rise also provides parents with insights into their baby’s sleep patterns.