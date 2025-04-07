President Donald Trump has proposed sweeping tariffs targeting U.S. trading partners, including a 10% across-the-board baseline tariff that went into effect Saturday.

In response, investors have initiated a massive stock sell-off amid fears that the scale of what Trump has proposed threatens to remake the world economic order — and weaken overall global output, including growth in the U.S.

But Trump and other White House officials have shown no sign they will back off from the proposal, which includes duties of more than 40% on some nations — and with 104% threatened on China.

Below are recent comments from senior administration officials making the case for the duties