(Bloomberg) — WiseTech Global Ltd.’s founder and largest shareholder Richard White appears to have triumphed in a high-level power dispute after almost every board member quit in a disagreement over the billionaire’s role at the company. The shares slumped.

Four of WiseTech’s six directors, including Chairman Richard Dammery, will leave on Feb. 26, the company said Monday. The resignations follow “intractable differences in the board and differing views” around White’s position.

The bombshell announcement, almost unheard of in corporate Australia, cements White’s influence at the freight-software company he founded and led for three decades.

WiseTech stock tumbled as much as 23% in Sydney as the company also said revenue would be at the bottom of the guided range because of product delays caused by doubts abouts White’s role. The stock was down 18% at A$99.75 at 10:24 a.m. local time, valuing the business at A$33 billion ($21 billion).

White was forced to step down as chief executive officer in October after a string of allegations of misconduct, sparking a board review of governance and behavioral standards, and putting his future in jeopardy. Four months on, the board has disintegrated and White is back at the top of the business.

“For shareholders, there was tension between keeping talent and corporate governance issues,” said Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney, who holds WiseTech shares. “Talent has won the day at the expense of corporate governance.”

In two days, when the four directors officially leave, White will help present the company’s half-year results as ‘Founder and Founding CEO,’ WiseTech said. The other three departing directors are Lisa Brock, Michael Malone and Fiona Pak-Poy.

White is so closely associated with WiseTech’s value that cutting him loose would have risked a stock market rout. He owns 37% of the company. When he stood down in October, WiseTech agreed to retain him on a 10-year contract as a consultant to soothe investor concerns that the company might lose its most valuable asset.

Enforcing governance standards at listed entities becomes complicated for boards when an executive they oversee is also the major shareholder to whom they answer. In WiseTech’s case, many investors were more worried that White would be marginalized by the board than they were about allegations of misconduct.

