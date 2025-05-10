Delhi Police has stepped up its emergency preparedness in light of rising regional tensions. Officials said on Saturday that the force has begun identifying basements across the capital to serve as shelters in case of air raids or missile strikes. A list of children and elderly residents is also being prepared to ensure swift evacuation if needed.“All district units have been asked to mark safe shelters, especially basements of residential and commercial buildings and metro stations,” a senior official said.

The decision comes amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. Authorities are focusing not only on quick response mechanisms but also on educating the public about how to act in case of aerial threats. “The idea is to ensure quick access to those who might need assistance during an emergency. This data will help the police and civil defence personnel act faster and more effectively,” a senior police officer explained.

Public awareness and community involvement

To support the effort, civil defence volunteers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and local beat constables have been brought in. Their job is to spread awareness on what to do if warning sirens are sounded—take cover, avoid open spaces, and follow official updates.

“The Delhi Police is not only working on rapid response mechanisms but also proactively educating people about the precautions they should take in the event of aerial attacks,” said another official.

Instructions have also gone out to all district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to evaluate available infrastructure for shelter use. They’ve been asked to work closely with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and municipal bodies for resource allocation.

A new disaster unit for the capital

To add teeth to the response strategy, Delhi Police has formed a new unit called the Delhi Police Disaster Response Force (DPDRF). Comprising around 270 personnel, including constables and sub-inspectors, the unit is undergoing a six-week intensive training at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campus in Ghaziabad.“These personnel are being equipped with specialised skills to carry out rescue operations during incidents such as fires, building collapses, and urban floods. They are also being prepared to respond effectively in the event of an air raid,” the officer said.

Of the 270 members, about 150 have already completed their training. The remaining are expected to finish by the end of this month. After this, the force will be split into three deployable units. Officials are considering placing them in key zones across South, East, and New Delhi to cut down emergency response time.

CBRN readiness added to force capabilities

Apart from handling natural disasters and urban emergencies, the new unit will also be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. “This expands their operational scope significantly,” said a police source.

Such advanced capabilities are in line with the kind of threats large cities might face during armed conflicts or large-scale emergencies.

Underground metros seen as refuge in global conflicts

Across history, underground transport systems have often become impromptu bomb shelters during wartime. London’s Tube protected citizens during World War II. More recently, the people of Kyiv sought shelter in their metro stations during the 2022-2023 conflict with Russia. Residents carried mattresses and pets underground to spend the night, escaping airstrikes. These shelters also provided access to food, water, mobile charging and rest.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates 71 underground stations across the capital. Hauz Khas, at 29 metres below the surface, is the deepest, followed by Chawri Bazar at 25 metres. On average, these stations lie 15 metres underground. Out of the 394.4-km operational metro network, 106.1 km are underground.

While not originally built as bomb shelters, Delhi’s underground stations offer a safer alternative than remaining above ground during air raids. The Yellow Line has the most underground stations (20), with key interchanges like Chawri Bazar and Hauz Khas. The Magenta Line features 15 such stations, the Pink Line has 12, and the Violet Line includes 11.

Global models offer inspiration

In Moscow, many metro stations were built during the Cold War with bomb-shelter features. Park Pobedy station, 84 metres deep, is one of the world’s deepest. Admiralteyskaya in St Petersburg goes even deeper at 86 metres. These were specifically designed to serve both transport and military defence purposes.

Kyiv’s Cold War-era metro infrastructure was repurposed in 2023 to protect hundreds of thousands during aerial attacks. These stations served not just as shelters but as hubs of community life under siege.

In Prague, Cold War-era OSM shelters were designed to protect people from nuclear, chemical, and biological warfare for up to 72 hours. Equipped with 20-tonne blast doors and air purification systems, they remain a critical part of the city’s emergency plan.

Germany, too, has a legacy of turning metro systems into bunkers. In recent years, German authorities have revisited this strategy, compiling lists of structures that could be reconfigured into emergency shelters.

Delhi’s plan shaped by history, driven by need

Though the Delhi Metro’s underground network was not designed with war in mind, it mirrors other cities where such infrastructure has become lifelines during conflict. Authorities here are learning from global experience while preparing for all scenarios—be it natural disaster, terror strike, or open conflict.

Officials say awareness drives and preparedness drills will continue in the coming days. Residents have been urged to stay calm and cooperate with authorities.

