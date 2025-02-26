A woman suspected to be involved in an attempted arson and repeated vandalization of a Northern Colorado Tesla dealership was arrested on Monday—the fourth such incident reported at the location in recent weeks.

Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was taken into custody after Nelson was allegedly found returning to the Tesla dealership on Monday in possession of “additional incendiary devices and materials attributed to vandalism,” according to a news release from Loveland Police Department on Wednesday.

Previous vandalism incidents at the dealership were reported on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, and Feb. 7. The type of devices and materials that Nelson was in possession of is unknown.

“ATF will be handling release of that information if they choose,” police told NBC News.

Police say Nelson was operating under the alias Justin Thomas Nelson, which is Nelson’s former name.

Nelson was processed at the Larimer County Jail. Nelson been charged with use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony.

Magistrate Jill Sage set Nelson’s bond at $100,000 cash surety. Nelson has posted bond and is no longer in custody. An arraignment date is to be determined, according to police.