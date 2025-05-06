SYDNEY (Reuters) – Woodside Energy, Australia’s top natural gas producer, said on Tuesday it would seek to sell a further 20%-30% stake in its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG project.

Liz Westcott, chief operating officer for Australia, told the Macquarie Australia Conference the selldown of its holding company would to allow Woodside to achieve its 50% target.

Woodside gave the final go-ahead for Louisiana LNG last week. (This story has been refiled to correct the day of the week from Monday to Tuesday in paragraph 1)

