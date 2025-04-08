Jordan reels from successive regional crises, notably the influx of Syrian refugees, the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently the Gaza war [File photo of Amman/Getty Images]

The World Bank announced Tuesday it will provide Jordan with $1.1 billion in new financing to support economic reforms and expand social protections as the kingdom struggles with mounting debt.

The funding, part of an economic modernisation effort, aims to “build socio-economic resilience in the face of continued shocks and crises”, the international financial institution said in a statement.

The investments cover four projects designed to support inclusive growth and job creation, help start-ups and small businesses, expand social assistance and promote a more sustainable energy future to boost Jordan’s economy.

“Jordan continues to demonstrate commitment to advancing critical reforms to build a more competitive, inclusive and resilient economy,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Middle East Department’s division director.

“These new programs reflect a comprehensive approach – supporting private sector-led investment, entrepreneurship, social protection and energy transition – that is critical to achieving sustainable growth,” he added in the statement.

As of early 2025, public debt in the kingdom had exceeded 117 percent of GDP, as Jordan reels from successive regional crises – notably the influx of Syrian refugees, the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently the war in Gaza.

According to World Bank figures, unemployment in Jordan stood at over 22.3 percent in 2023, rising to 46 percent among youth.