Ghana is experiencing a worsening bacterial meningitis outbreak in the Upper West Region, straining the country’s healthcare system as cases continue to climb. With limited resources and rising fatalities, health authorities are racing against time to contain the disease and provide critical treatment to those affected. In response to the escalating crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stepped in to provide much-needed technical and logistical support.

As cases increased from 42 to 60, with 14 reported deaths, WHO donated 10,600 vials of Ceftriaxone, a potent antibiotic used in meningitis treatment. The donation, valued at approximately $23,000, was officially received by the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, at a brief ceremony in Accra. The Minister immediately handed over the vials to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, for swift deployment to affected communities.

Speaking at the handing over of the items, Dr. Frank Lule, Officer in Charge of WHO Ghana, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to Ghana’s health systems. He said, “This donation is another testament to WHO’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s health systems. If additional vials are needed, we will be here to provide more support.”

Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, emphasized the importance of WHO’s support, saying: “We are currently managing several outbreaks, and this timely donation is crucial. I’m about to brief Ghana’s Parliament on our response and will highlight WHO’s support.”

In addition to medical supplies, WHO has dispatched Dr. Nicolō Binello, a Technical Officer specializing in Meningitis and Epidemic Bacterial Diseases from its headquarters in Geneva. Dr. Binello will work closely with national and local health authorities to strengthen clinical care and response strategies, ensuring effective treatment for patients and mitigating further spread of the disease.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of Ghana Health Service, assured that the donation would be put to immediate use. “This donation will go directly to the affected areas. WHO has also deployed a technical officer to support Ghana’s meningitis response. We are truly grateful”, he said.

As part of its response, the Ghana Health Service has intensified public education campaigns, urging citizens to seek medical care at the earliest signs of meningitis symptoms. Additionally, treatment for meningitis is being offered free of charge in all health facilities to eliminate financial barriers and reduce mortality rates.

The ongoing collaboration between WHO, Ghanaian health authorities, and local communities highlights a unified commitment to addressing the meningitis outbreak. Through strategic interventions, expert deployment, and resource mobilization, efforts are being intensified to curb the disease and safeguard public health.

