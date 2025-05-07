Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. China’s Xi Jinping launches Russia trip with thanks for Moscow over Taiwan

Xi Jinping kicked off his state visit to Russia on Wednesday by thanking Moscow for supporting Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China.

2. China warns US against ‘coercion’ as top officials prepare for trade talks

Beijing has warned Washington not to use dialogue as a tactic for coercion as senior US and Chinese officials prepare to for talks this weekend that will be the first face-to-face discussions since the start of the latest trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

3. China urges restraint as India-Pakistan tensions escalate with military strikes

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a government building in Pakistan after Indian strikes in Muridke, about 30km from Lahore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

China has expressed “regret” over India’s military action against Pakistan and voiced “concerns” over the escalating tensions between the South Asian nations, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday morning.