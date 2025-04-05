The US launched a campaign against Yemen’s Houthis on 15 March [Getty/file photo]

Media aligned with Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday said one person was killed and several others wounded in air strikes in the north of the country that they blamed on the United States.

“One citizen was killed and four others wounded in an American attack against a solar energy site in the Hafsin neighbourhood in the west of the city” of Saada, said the Saba news agency and Al-Masirah television channel.

Both media earlier reported four air strikes on Sadaa, the rebel’s stronghold in the northern mountains.

“Civil protection teams are fighting to put out the blazes and rescue the victims,” said Saba.

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have seen near-daily strikes blamed on the United States since Washington launched an air campaign against the Houthis on 15 March.

The group has attacked commercial and military shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation against Israel’s deadly campaign in Gaza.

The rebels form part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an Iran-backed alliance of Middle East groups opposed to Israel and the United States.

The claim came a day after US President Donald Trump posted a video purportedly showing dozens of Houthi fighters being killed in an American strike on Yemen.

Trump had posted to his Truth Social platform black-and-white images shot from military drones or other aircraft.

He claimed that the several dozen people in the images were Houthi fighters planning an attack.

After a bright flash appeared in the middle of the scene, followed by billowing smoke and a close-up of a crater, Trump said the Houthis would “never sink our ships again!”

Saba denied those targeted in the strike were fighters and insisted the gathering was an Eid celebration marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period.