Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili said on Saturday that he bet Vinícius Júnior that he’d save the Real Madrid forward’s first-half penalty in Valencia’s 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid had the chance to take the lead in the LaLiga match when they were awarded a spot kick in the 13th minute — after Kylian Mbappé was fouled by defender César Tárrega — but keeper Mamardashvili palmed away Vinícius’ effort.

Vinícius went on to score in the second half, drawing level with Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario as the club’s all-time highest scoring Brazilian, but Valencia won thanks to a goal from Hugo Duro in added time.

“I had a conversation with Vinicius, and I won €50,” Mamardashvili told reporters after the game. “I asked him if he wanted to bet €50, and he said ‘yes’. and I won.”

“He ought to pay me, but he hasn’t yet,” Mamardashvili — who was outstanding throughout the match, making a number of saves — added.

Vinícius Júnior reacts after his penalty was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The result hit Madrid’s chances of winning the LaLiga title, leaving them three points behind rivals Barcelona having played a game more, and increased Valencia’s possibilities of staying up.

Mamardashvili signed for Liverpool last summer after starring at Euro 2024, but remained at Valencia on loan.

Vinícius was whistled by some fans at the Bernabéu, despite scoring Madrid’s only goal, and equalling his hero Ronaldo on 104 goals for the club.

“A special day. It’s an honour to have scored as many goals as my idol,” Vinícius posted later on social media. “I arrived here as a child, and he showed me the way.

“A bad game, but we know where to improve. Madrid never give up. See you in London,” Vinicius added, referring to Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Arsenal on Tuesday.