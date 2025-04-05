



Few brands enjoy the sort of customer loyalty Disney enjoys. From movies and cruises to theme parks and merchandise, the company is one of the most beloved brands in the world.

Families across the country and around the world plan trips to one of 12 theme parks in six locations, saving for months or even longer to make a trip happen.

Even though the company has been criticized lately for raising park entrance fees and food prices, people are still visiting the park in droves — Walt Disney (DIS) earned around $8 billion in 2024 just from its theme parks.

Disney fans often look for a reason to plan their next visit to one of the parks. A new land, a new ride or a new show is often just the motivation to plan the next trip; Disney World just announced two new shows will open just in time for summer and the news will likely motivate true fans to be first in line.

Disney World will premiere two new live shows just in time for summer 2025. Getty Images

Disney World’s new take on classic villains

First up is “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,” a new experience that promises to shine a spotlight on some of Disney’s most notorious villains, like Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent, showing them in a new light and with a twist. The characters who have long been the arch-nemeses of Disney heroes now take center stage. Who is the most misunderstood? Who’s had the toughest time being a villain?

The infamous antagonists finally get the opportunity to share their side of the tales and make their case about why they’ve been treated so unfairly.

Anyone familiar with the storyline in Wicked (i.e., the Wicked Witch is simply misunderstood) will recognize the theme here.

The show will be housed in the Sunset Showcase, a state-of-the-art venue at Hollywood Studios. Disney promises new theater features, the latest entertainment technology, vibrant costumes, and dazzling special effects.

The show is interactive, meaning the audience will play a pivotal role in the storyline. At the heart of the show is the question: Who truly deserves your sympathy? The Magic Mirror will act as the show’s guide, but audiences will decide which villain has been wronged the most.

The show opens May 27, 2025, with multiple performances each day.

A retelling of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Hollywood Studios is also preparing to open “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” to kick off summer, offering a retelling of the beloved animated film. Fans of the story can look forward to Disney-esque visuals, fan-favorite songs, and theatrical magic in a show that promises to bring Ariel and her underwater world to life.

This fully reimagined show will feature “stunning set pieces, imaginative costumes, cutting-edge effects, skillful puppetry, and a bold new design aesthetic that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her,” according to the Disney announcement.

Beloved songs like “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” are featured in the show, but audiences can expect some new additions as well, including “Daughters of Triton” and “Kiss the Girl.”

“The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure” also opens on May 27 with multiple showtimes each day.

Disney is a global brand that has a high “Net Promoter Score,” — a metric used to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction — ranking 13th globally in the media and entertainment space, according to Survey Sensum.

Among the reasons for Disney’s consistently high scores are its exemplary customer service, ability to offer “magical experiences with technology,” commitment to quality, and ability to create genuine emotional connections.

